Budaj stopped 30 of 32 shots in a 3-2 win over the Coyotes on Tuesday.

After dropping three straight in mid-January, Budaj has roared back to allow three goals over his last three games -- all of which were road wins. His save percentage is back up to .920 to go with an equally solid 2.06 GAA and 23 wins, showing just how difficult of a decision the Kings are going to have once Jonathan Quick (groin) is ready to return in March.