Budaj stopped 24 of 25 shots on the road in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Devils.

Budaj's 21st victory of the season puts an end to his three-game losing skid and continues the veteran's surprisingly effective season as the Kings' starter in Jonathan Quick's absence. The Slovkian's save percentage is only a bit above average at .918, but the Kings' strong shot prevention has his GAA at a sparkly 2.11.