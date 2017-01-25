Kings' Peter Budaj: Saves 24 in road win
Budaj stopped 24 of 25 shots on the road in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Devils.
Budaj's 21st victory of the season puts an end to his three-game losing skid and continues the veteran's surprisingly effective season as the Kings' starter in Jonathan Quick's absence. The Slovkian's save percentage is only a bit above average at .918, but the Kings' strong shot prevention has his GAA at a sparkly 2.11.
