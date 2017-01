Budaj saved 27 of 29 shots during Monday's loss to Tampa Bay.

It was a tough-luck loss for Budaj, but it was also just his second defeat over his past seven starts. He entered Monday's game with 20 wins, a .917 save percentage and 2.09 GAA, which are No. 1 goalie results in the majority of seasonal leagues. With a hefty workload behind a defensively aware team, Budaj is in position to continue providing excellent numbers, too.