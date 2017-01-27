Budaj earned his fifth shutout of the season by stopping all 22 shots sent his way in a 3-0 win over Carolina on Thursday.

If you had a preseason premonition that Budaj -- who wasn't even in the NHL on Opening Night -- would be tied for second in the NHL in shutouts along with racking up 22 wins by the All-Star break ... well, maybe you should try your hand at playing the lottery or betting on horses. The 34-year-old has truly been a revelation in Hollywood, as he's sitting on easily the finest numbers of his NHL career with a 2.06 GAA and .919 save mark.