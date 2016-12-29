Budaj saved just 18 of 20 shots during Wednesday's loss to Vancouver.

Budaj was incredible in each of his previous four starts with a .976 save percentage and 0.73 GAA, but he only registered two wins. Additionally, allowing two goals to the Canucks should have put him in position for another victory. The Kings aren't exactly an offensive juggernaut, though, so Budaj will have to earn most his wins. He's currently producing as a solid No. 2 goalie in the majority of seasonal leagues and should continue his strong play until Jonathan Quick returns (groin).