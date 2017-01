Budaj stopped 26 of the 28 shots he faced in Saturday's 3-2 overtime victory against the Jets.

Budaj secured his 20th win of the season, as he continues to show no signs of slowing down. He last posted 20 wins back in 2008-09 as a member of the Avalanche, and he is on pace to smash his previous career high of 31 wins set in 2006-07. He can be trusted as a No. 2 goaltender in all fantasy pools until further notice.