Budaj turned away all 28 shots the Predators sent his way for a 4-0 win Thursday night.

As a 34-year-old who's known as a mediocre NHL netminder at best, Budaj has widely been expected to backslide as he continues holding down the lion's share of starts in the Kings' net. Well, we're still waiting for that to happen. It was reasonable to expect just such an outcome against a big-name goalie in Pekka Rinne and the Preds, but Budaj again defied expectations. Every time it seems like he's finally falling off, he bounces back impressively -- this time, with just three goals allowed on 121 shots over a span of four appearances. Incredibly, the Kings have found a way to lose two of those games for him, but that doesn't detract much from the surprisingly considerable fantasy luster Budaj's built up.