Kings' Peter Budaj: Starting against Islanders
Budaj will get the start in net Saturday against the Islanders, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.
Budaj has a 2.12 GAA on the season, thanks in part to the fact the Kings have been the best team at shot suppression. New York's backup goalie Jean-Francois Berube will be in net, which helps the chances of Budaj picking up a win.
