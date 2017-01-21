Budaj will get the start in net Saturday against the Islanders, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

Budaj has a 2.12 GAA on the season, thanks in part to the fact the Kings have been the best team at shot suppression. New York's backup goalie Jean-Francois Berube will be in net, which helps the chances of Budaj picking up a win.

