Budaj will be the starting goalie for Thursday night's road contest against the Hurricanes.

Budaj makes his second start in a row after a strong 24-save performance Tuesday. In spite of a 3-3-0 record, Budaj has a decent .927 save percentage and hasn't allowed more than three goals in a game over his last six starts. He'll face a Carolina team that ranks 18th in the NHL with 2.64 goals per game.