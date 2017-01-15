Kings' Peter Budaj: Starting in net Saturday
Budaj will guard the crease in Saturday's home contest with the Jets, Jon Rosen of LA Kings Insider reports.
Budaj allowed just one goal en route to the victory over the Blues on Thursday, giving him a 3-1-0 record in the month of January. The Czech netminder will look to keep it going against a Jets' lineup that averages 2.73 goals per game, 14th in the NHL.
