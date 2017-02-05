Kings' Peter Budaj: Starting in net Sunday
Budaj will defend the net Sunday against the Capitals, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.
Budaj hasn't allowed a goal in the last 144:05 of live action and will look to extend that stretch in Sunday's contest. It may be difficult to post another shutout against the high-powered Capitals, but he will avoid Braden Holtby, giving him a decent shot at a victory.
