Budaj will guard the goal in Thursday's road game against the Panthers.

Budaj has struggled in back-to-back outings, suffering two consecutive losses while allowing a total of nine goals on 36 shots over that span. The 34-year-old netminder will look to get back on track in a favorable road matchup with a Panthers team that's only averaging 2.42 goals per game at home this season, 26th in the NHL.

