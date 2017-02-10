Kings' Peter Budaj: Starting Thursday in Florida
Budaj will guard the goal in Thursday's road game against the Panthers.
Budaj has struggled in back-to-back outings, suffering two consecutive losses while allowing a total of nine goals on 36 shots over that span. The 34-year-old netminder will look to get back on track in a favorable road matchup with a Panthers team that's only averaging 2.42 goals per game at home this season, 26th in the NHL.
More News
-
Kings' Peter Budaj: Has forgettable outing in Tampa•
-
Kings' Peter Budaj: Tending twine Tuesday•
-
Kings' Peter Budaj: Ends hot streak in loss•
-
Kings' Peter Budaj: Starting in net Sunday•
-
Kings' Peter Budaj: Logs second straight shutout and third in four games•
-
Kings' Peter Budaj: Draws start for Saturday's matinee•