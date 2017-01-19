Budaj was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll start between the pipes in Wednesday night's game against the Sharks, Jon Rosen of LA Kings Insider reports.

Budaj has been sharp of late, posting a 2-1-0 record with an impressive 1.67 GAA and .937 save percentage over his last three appearances. The 34-year-old netminder will look to pick up his 21st win of the campaign in a matchup with a Sharks team that's averaging 2.61 goals per game this season, 19th in the NHL.