Budaj led his team onto the ice for warmups and, thus, will make his seventh consecutive start Tuesday in Tampa Bay, Jon Rosen of LA Kings Insider reports.

Budaj came back down to earth Sunday after an impressive five-game streak. While Budaj's play has been solid for the most part, he's also the beneficiary of a stout Los Angeles defense that is averaging a league-low 25.6 shots allowed per game. Budaj will look to bounce back against a Lightning team that ranks 17th in the league with 2.66 goals per game.