Budaj will tend the twine in Thursday's tilt against St. Louis, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

The netminder has looked bad in his last two appearances, with an .826 save percentage, allowing eight goals. Unfortunately for Budaj and his owners, the Blues are eighth in the NHL in scoring, averaging 2.83 goals per game. Thursday could end up being a long night for the 34-year-old.