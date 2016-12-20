Kings' Peter Budaj: Will start Tuesday in Columbus
Budaj will guard the cage in Tuesday's road game against the Blue Jackets.
Budaj has been pretty solid in the month of December, posting a 2-1-1 record with a 2.27 GAA and .918 save percentage over six appearances. The veteran netminder will look to pick up his 15th win of the season in a highly unfavorable road matchup with Columbus' league-leading offense.
