Budaj will guard the cage in Tuesday's road game against the Blue Jackets.

Budaj has been pretty solid in the month of December, posting a 2-1-1 record with a 2.27 GAA and .918 save percentage over six appearances. The veteran netminder will look to pick up his 15th win of the season in a highly unfavorable road matchup with Columbus' league-leading offense.

