Kings' Peter Budaj: Will start Wednesday in Vancouver
Budaj will start between the pipes in Wednesday's road game against the Canucks.
Budaj has been red-hot of late, posting a 2-1-1 record with a superb 0.73 GAA and .976 save percentage over his last four appearances. The 34-year-old goaltender will look to keep rolling in a favorable road matchup with a struggling Vancouver team that has lost six of its last eight games.
