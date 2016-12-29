Budaj will start between the pipes in Wednesday's road game against the Canucks.

Budaj has been red-hot of late, posting a 2-1-1 record with a superb 0.73 GAA and .976 save percentage over his last four appearances. The 34-year-old goaltender will look to keep rolling in a favorable road matchup with a struggling Vancouver team that has lost six of its last eight games.