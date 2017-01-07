Kings' Peter Budaj: Will work in goal against tough Minnesota team
Budaj led his team out on the ice for warmups in preparation to face the Wild at home Saturday, Jon Rosen of LA Kings Insider reports.
Budaj is on a terrific run, having allowed no more than two goals in a given outing in the last eight games. Still, Minnesota could be on a high after a 5-4 comeback win against San Jose on Thursday, and Budaj's opponent has the on-paper advantage in all of the key team metrics. Proceed with caution.