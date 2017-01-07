Budaj led his team out on the ice for warmups in preparation to face the Wild at home Saturday, Jon Rosen of LA Kings Insider reports.

Budaj is on a terrific run, having allowed no more than two goals in a given outing in the last eight games. Still, Minnesota could be on a high after a 5-4 comeback win against San Jose on Thursday, and Budaj's opponent has the on-paper advantage in all of the key team metrics. Proceed with caution.