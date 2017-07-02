Falkovsky signed a three-year, $2.775 million contract with the Kings on Saturday.
After scoring an impressive 21 goals in 54 games for the ECHL Thunder, a Flames' affiliate, Falkovsky earned himself his first NHL contract. The 6-foot-7, 224 pound blueliner easily has the stature of an elite defenseman, but his offensive-minded game has held him back from entering the big league.
-
