Kings' Tanner Pearson: Ends 15-game goal drought
Pearson scored his first goal in 15 games during Wednesday's loss to Vancouver.
During the goal drought, Pearson had just five helpers and 23 shots through the 15 games, so the tally likely didn't help many fantasy owners. You'll want to see him string together a few more solid offensive showings before relying on him in any fantasy format.
More News
-
Kings' Tanner Pearson: Offensive struggles continue in loss to Sabres•
-
Kings' Tanner Pearson: Tied for team lead in goals•
-
Kings' Tanner Pearson: Scores goal against Jets on Sunday•
-
Kings' Tanner Pearson: Off to blazing start•
-
Kings' Tanner Pearson: Finds twine twice in season debut Tuesday•
-
Kings' Tanner Pearson: Suspension concludes•