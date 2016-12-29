Pearson scored his first goal in 15 games during Wednesday's loss to Vancouver.

During the goal drought, Pearson had just five helpers and 23 shots through the 15 games, so the tally likely didn't help many fantasy owners. You'll want to see him string together a few more solid offensive showings before relying on him in any fantasy format.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola