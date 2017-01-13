Pearson scored twice Thursday against the Blues.

Both of Pearson's goals came in the second period. He beat Carter Hutton less than a minute after the backup replaced struggling starter Jake Allen, then connected again with less than 12 seconds left in the frame. Pearson now has six goals in his past eight games after going 15 without one.

