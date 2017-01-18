Gilbert hasn't dressed in 11 straight contests and has seen action in just nine of the Kings' last 20 games since returning from a three-game suspension in November.

Gilbert's tallied just five points (a goal and four assists) in 17 games this season as he's struggled to separate himself from a group of depth blueliners in the Kings' bottom pair. There's little reason to expect any more production given his current role.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola