Kings' Tom Gilbert: Struggling to get into Kings lineup
Gilbert hasn't dressed in 11 straight contests and has seen action in just nine of the Kings' last 20 games since returning from a three-game suspension in November.
Gilbert's tallied just five points (a goal and four assists) in 17 games this season as he's struggled to separate himself from a group of depth blueliners in the Kings' bottom pair. There's little reason to expect any more production given his current role.
