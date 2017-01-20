Lewis has just three points (a goal and two assists) over his last 17 games.

Lewis put together a stretch of three goals in four games in early December but the veteran winger has cooled off of late. He's well on his way to eclipsing last year's totals (16 points in 75 games) with 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in 45 games but those waiting for some sort of breakout campaign based on his early-season production may be out of luck.