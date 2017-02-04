Kings' Tyler Toffoli: Activated from IR
Toffoli (lower body) was activated from injured reserve ahead of Saturday's matinee against the Flyers, Lisa Dillman of NHL.com reports.
It's been a long time coming for Toffoli, who has missed the past 19 games, but now appears poised to reprise his top-six role with time on the first power-play unit. Prior to sustaining the injury, the two-way wunderkind registered eight goals, 12 assists and a plus-14 rating. You won't want to leave that kind of production on the bench.
