Kings' Tyler Toffoli: Lands of IR with lower-body ailment

Toffoli (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Mark Spector of Sportsnet reports.

It's a tough blow for the Kings who will now be without their second-leading point-scorer (20) for the foreseeable future. There's no clear timetable for the 24-year-old's return but he'll be forced to miss a minimum of seven days, or the Kings' next four games, according to the NHL's injured reserve policy. In the meantime, wingers Dustin Brown and Devin Setoguchi figure to see an uptick in playing time with Toffoli remains sidelined.