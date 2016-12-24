Kings' Tyler Toffoli: Missing another game Friday

Toffoli (lower body) is a scratch for Friday night's showdown in Dallas.

Although Toffoli's injury is not thought to be serious, the Kings likely didn't want to rush their rising young star back into action too soon and risk making the ailment worse in the process. The 24-year-old will have five days to rest up before the Kings head up to Vancouver on Wednesday.

