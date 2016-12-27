Kings' Tyler Toffoli: Out at least one week

Toffoli (lower body) won't be reevaluated for at least one week, Jon Rosen of LA Kings Insider reports.

Toffoli has already missed two games due to his lower-body injury, and will miss at least three more contests before being reevaluated by the Kings' training staff. With Toffoli unavailable, Trevor Lewis and Devin Setoguchi will both slot into top-six roles for Wednesday's game against the Canucks.