Kings' Tyler Toffoli: Out Thursday
Toffoli (lower body) won't play Thursday against the Predators, Jon Rosen of LA Kings Insider reports.
Toffoli is considered day-to-day with his lower-body ailment, suggesting he could return to LA's lineup as soon as Friday against the Stars. With Toffoli unavailable Thursday, Jordan Nolan will slot into a bottom-six role against Nashville.
