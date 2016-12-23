Kings' Tyler Toffoli: Out Thursday

Toffoli (lower body) won't play Thursday against the Predators, Jon Rosen of LA Kings Insider reports.

Toffoli is considered day-to-day with his lower-body ailment, suggesting he could return to LA's lineup as soon as Friday against the Stars. With Toffoli unavailable Thursday, Jordan Nolan will slot into a bottom-six role against Nashville.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola