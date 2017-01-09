Kings' Tyler Toffoli: Remains limited to off-ice work
Toffoli (lower body) still hasn't been able to resume skating, LA Kings Insider reports.
The Kings were hopeful that Toffoli might have been able to resume skating this past week but that never materialized and he remains limited to off-ice workouts at this point. It seems unlikely that he'll be able to make it back into the Kings lineup anytime soon given his current progress.
