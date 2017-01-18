Kings' Tyler Toffoli: Skates after practice in first on-ice action since injury

Toffoli (lower body) skated after practice for the first time since sustaining his injury back on December 20, LA Kings Insider reports.

There's still no firm timetable on a possible return though it should be noted that Toffoli has entered his fourth week of inactivity after having been given a three-to-six week diagnosis initially. The Kings have a light schedule at the end of January which could further prompt a cautious approach from the team as he works his way back from injury.