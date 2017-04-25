Kings' Tyler Toffoli: Undergoes knee surgery

Toffoli recently underwent a minor surgical procedure on his left knee, but is expected to be ready for the start of training camp.

The operation Toffoli underwent is almost certainly related to the lower-body injury that kept him out for 19 games in the middle of the season, but it doesn't seem like something that will hamper his ability to play at the beginning of next season. The 25-year-old racked up just 34 points and a plus-6 rating in the 63 games he did suit up for, so he'll be looking for a bounce back campaign in 2017-18.