Leslie inked a one-year, two-way contract with the Kings on Friday.

Leslie has appeared in 95 games with the Kings' AHL affiliate over the past two seasons, compiling 28 points (five goals, 23 assists) while registering a sub-par minus-15 rating over that span. The 23-year-old blueliner will likely spend the the entirety of the 2017-18 campaign in the minors.

