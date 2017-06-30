The Flames bought out the final year of Bouma's three-year, $6.6 million contract Friday, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reports.

Bouma hasn't lived up to the three-year deal he signed with Calgary prior to the 2015-16 campaign, as he's only managed to tally a dismal 14 points (five goals, nine assists) in 105 games over that span. The 27-year-old forward will be free to sign with a new club as an unrestricted free agent, but it remains to be seen if he'll draw any interest from NHL teams after logging back-to-back seven-point seasons.