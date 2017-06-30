The Flames bought out the final year of Bouma's three-year, $6.6 million contract Friday, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reports.

Bouma hasn't lived up to the three-year deal he signed with Calgary prior to the 2015-16 campaign, as he's only managed to tally a dismal 14 points (five goals, nine assists) in 105 games over that span. The 27-year-old forward will be free to sign with a new club as an unrestricted free agent, but it remains to be seen if he'll draw any interest from NHL teams after logging back-to-back seven-point seasons.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...