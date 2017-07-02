Ferraro signed a two-year, two-way contract with Minnesota on Saturday.

After suffering an ACL injury in December while playing for AHL Chicago, Ferraro was sidelined for the season. The 25-year-old forward posted 15 points in 22 minor-league games before his injury. Ferraro doesn't have much NHL experience, having only one season with more than 10 big league games -- the 2015-16 season when he played 58 games and recorded 10 points. He'll have to prove himself in the preseason, and if he is unable to, he'll have a spot on the AHL's Iowa Wild.