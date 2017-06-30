Ferraro (knee) is back to 100 percent and garnering interest from a handful of NHL clubs, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Ferraro was injured while playing in the minors, where he logged 22 outings prior to getting hurt. If not for this ailment, one has to imagine the 25-year-old would have gotten a call-up or two during the 2016-17 campaign. With his contract completed, the former second-round pick will be looking to secure a regular role and get back to playing in the NHL.

