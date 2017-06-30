Landon Ferraro: Ready for 2017-18 campaign
Ferraro (knee) is back to 100 percent and garnering interest from a handful of NHL clubs, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.
Ferraro was injured while playing in the minors, where he logged 22 outings prior to getting hurt. If not for this ailment, one has to imagine the 25-year-old would have gotten a call-up or two during the 2016-17 campaign. With his contract completed, the former second-round pick will be looking to secure a regular role and get back to playing in the NHL.
More News
-
Blues' Landon Ferraro: ACL injury means season over•
-
Blues' Landon Ferraro: Lands on waivers•
-
Blues' Landon Ferraro: Signs one-year, two-way deal Friday•
-
Bruins' Landon Ferraro: Fails to receive qualifying offer from Bruins•
-
Bruins' Landon Ferraro: Picks up rare goal in victory•
-
Bruins' Landon Ferraro: Will play Thursday•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...