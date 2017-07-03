Lars Johansson: Heading overseas

Johansson inked a one-year deal with CSKA Moscow of the KHL on Monday, KHL Insider Aivis Kalnins reports.

After just one season in North America, Johansson will return to Europe -- this time in the KHL. The 29-year-old managed just a 12-17-0 record with AHL Rockford along with a .907 save percentage. At this point, it would likely take an impressive campaign in Russia for the Swede to get another shot in the NHL.