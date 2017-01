Wilcox was recalled from AHL Syracuse on Wednesday.

With Andrei Vasilevskiy fresh off of eight consecutive starts and the Bolts without Ben Bishop (lower body), Wilcox got called up to provide some depth at the backstop position. The 24-year-old netminder has gone 13-5-2 with a 2.55 GAA and .901 save percentage for the Crunch this season. He'll get his opportunity to make NHL debut Thursday against the Predators.