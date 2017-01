Wilcox is being sent back to AHL Syracuse.

Wilcox was rumored to be nearing his NHL debut, but the coaches must not have been impressed enough with him during the practice sessions to give him a run between the pipes. The team recalled Kristers Gudlevskis from the Crunch on Monday to take his place as the temporary backup behind Andrei Vasilevskiy while Ben Bishop (lower body) is sidelined.