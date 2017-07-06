Gallant commanded a one-year, two-way contract with the Lightning on July 1, but he's still looking to make his NHL debut.

The 24-year-old was flat out unimpressive in the attacking zone for AHL San Jose the past two seasons, as he notched a mere three points in 56 regular-season contests. However, he did tack on 248 PIM in that same span, which shows you where his value lies if he ever makes the grand leap to the NHL.