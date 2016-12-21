Killorn put up two assists, two PIM, four shots and a plus-1 rating against the Red Wings on Tuesday.

He's only hit the scoresheet twice in the last 12 games, but Killorn has five points over those two contests. Unfortunately, his career-high minutes aren't translating into production that's any more consistent than what we've seen from Killorn in the past. With 17 points in 33 games, he's only a hair ahead of the pace to match last year's 40 points.