Killorn picked up a pair of assists with a plus-2, a minor penalty and two hits in Tuesday's 5-2 win against the Blackhawks.

Killorn put the brakes on a seven-game scoreless skid with the two helpers. He is struggling in the month of January, but perhaps the multi-point game is a sign things are about to turn around. The center is on pace for a career high in goals despite the recent power outage, and as such he remains worthy of a roster spot in deeper pools.