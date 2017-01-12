Lightning's Alex Killorn: Has four points in last five games
Killorn has four points -- two goals and two assists -- in his last five games.
He's consistently delivering about 40 points a season, but this year, his goal scoring is way up. Killorn has 13 goals already, a total that projects to 25 goals. And that makes him far more valuable than his overall numbers suggest. Check your wire.
