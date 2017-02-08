Lightning's Alex Killorn: Hopeful he'll return to lineup soon
Killorn (undisclosed) missed Tuesday's game against the Kings, but head coach Jon Cooper said he is hopeful the winger will miss just one game, Bryan Burns of NHL.com reports.
Wait to see Killorn officially return and prove his health in a full game before plugging him back into the active fantasy lineup. It sounds like his injury isn't terribly serious and he'll be able to return sooner rather than later.
