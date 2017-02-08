Killorn won't play Tuesday against the Kings due to an undisclosed injury.

Killorn must have tweaked something during pregame warmups, as there was no indication that the veteran pivot was dealing with an injury heading into Tuesday evening's contest. With Killorn unavailable and no other healthy forwards on the roster, the Lightning will have to dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen against the Kings.

