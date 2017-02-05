Lightning's Alex Killorn: Nets power-play goal in SO win
Killorn scored a power-play goal Saturday in a 3-2 shootout win over the Ducks.
Killorn only has 28 points in 53 games this season, but he has six points (three goals, three assists) in his last five games. Take advantage.
More News
-
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Rings up two goals in loss•
-
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Busy in Tuesday's road victory•
-
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Has four points in last five games•
-
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Accrues two points in win•
-
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Ends slump with three-point explosion•
-
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Paces team to victory•