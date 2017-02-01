Killorn potted a pair of goals, went plus-3 and racked up five PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to Boston.

Now that's how you stuff the stat sheet. Killorn opened the scoring in the first period, fought the Bruins' Jimmy Hayes less than two minutes later, and then tied the game in the third. It was all for naught, but his fantasy owners won't complain -- Killorn's racked up five points and seven PIM in the last three games. That's quite the reversal of fortune from the seven-game skid without a point that preceded this stretch.