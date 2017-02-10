Killorn (undisclosed) is expected to play Friday against the Wild, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Killorn was a last-second scratch for Tuesday's game against the Kings, but he turned in a full practice Thursday, and should return to his role skating on Tampa Bay's second line and second power-play unit Friday. The veteran pivot has been red-hot of late, racking up six points (three goals, three assists) in his last five games. Killorn has never been known as a prolific scorer, but is generally good for at least 40 points per season, making him a nice depth option in deeper fantasy leagues.