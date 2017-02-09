Killorn (undisclosed) skated with normal gear in Thursday's practice, Bryan Burns of NHL.com reports.

This latest report indicates that Killorn "took part in all drills," which has him on track to return for Friday's road game against the Wild. The versatile forward is capable of playing on the wing or down the middle, providing flexibility for the Bolts, albeit with inconsistencies in terms of where he slots into the lineup -- fortunately, his most common arrangement over the past 10 games has been on the top-line right wing opposite fantasy stud Nikita Kucherov, and with Tyler Johnson at center.