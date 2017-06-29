Volkov put pen to paper on a three-year, entry-level deal with Tampa Bay on Thursday.
Volkov will join AHL Syracuse for the 2017-18 season as he comes over from the MHL -- the Russian Junior League. While with SKA St. Petersburg, the 19-year-old logged 128 games in which he tallied 33 goals and 28 helpers over the course of four seasons.
